Nation & World

June 12, 2017 6:07 AM

6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes western Turkey, Greek island

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A Turkish government agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken western Turkey. The Greek island of Lesbos has also been rattled.

It wasn't immediately clear if Monday's quake had caused any major damage in Turkey or Greece. Earthquakes are common in both countries.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management said that the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea at a depth of seven kilometers (more than four miles) and hit at 3:28 p.m. (1228 GMT). Tremors were also felt in densely-populated Istanbul and in the western Turkish provinces of Izmir.

Private Dogan news agency showed residents in western Turkey leaving buildings.

State-run radio in Greece said hundreds of residents left buildings and waited out in the street in Lesbos' capital, Mytilene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos