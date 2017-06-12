Nation & World

June 12, 2017 6:44 AM

Finnish government coalition to kick out populist party

The Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia

Finland's centrist and conservative party leaders both say the populist The Finns party cannot stay in the three-member government coalition after it elected an anti-EU and anti-immigration hardliner as its chairman last week.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila of the Center Party and Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party said after talks Monday that there was no common ground for working with The Finns' new leader, Jussi Halla-aho, bringing the government to the verge of collapse.

Sipila is to announce later Monday the fate of his center-right majority government, which took office in May 2015.

Observers say that two small parties, the Christian Democrats and the Swedish People's Party, may now replace The Finns — a rare European populist party that had managed to hold Cabinet positions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos