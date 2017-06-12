Nation & World

June 12, 2017 6:46 AM

Lawyer calls Egyptian president a 'traitor' over islands

The Associated Press
CAIRO

A leading Egyptian rights lawyer widely expected to run in next year's presidential election has called President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi a "traitor" over his decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Ali made his comment during a meeting of opposition parties called Sunday to denounce an ongoing review by lawmakers of the April 2016 agreement that surrendered the islands to the Saudis.

Critics argue that a January court ruling annulling the pact was final and should be respected by the 596-seat chamber.

Parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Al says no court ruling should take the chamber's prerogative to ratify or reject international agreements.

Parliament is packed by el-Sissi supporters and a vote by the house to ratify the agreement is a foregone conclusion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work 2:06

Caught on camera: Police officers save choking puppy, all in a night's work
Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts 2:18

Fresh faces: Meet NASA's new, young astronauts
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like

View More Video

Nation & World Videos