Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street after the general election in London, Monday, June 12, 2017. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Nation & World

June 13, 2017 12:29 AM

Lady Brexit meets Monsieur Europe: May, Macron to have talks

The Associated Press
PARIS

British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France's president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU.

The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves.

But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism cooperation after a string of attacks hit both of their countries, and they want tech companies to better police online extremism.

The two leaders are to watch a France-England football match that will honor victims of the attacks with a moment of silence and the Oasis song "Don't Look Back in Anger" played by the French Republican Guard.

Comments

