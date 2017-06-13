Hungary hands over to Germany wanted neo-Nazi evading prison

German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, is guarded by a Hungarian policeman as he waits to be handed over to German police officers at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Hungarian authorities have extradicted Mahler, 81, to the authorities of Germany where he was sentenced to ten years in jail for the denial of Holocaust in 2009. In 2015 he was set free due to health problems and was expected to return to jail early 2017 but he ran away and was finally caught by Hungarian police officers in Sopron, Western Hungary, on Monday, May 15. MTI via AP Zoltan Mihadak