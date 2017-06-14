Australia reaches settlement with suing asylum seekers

In this photo made from video, Sudanese asylum seeker Abdul Aziz Muhamat speaks about the immigration camp on Manus Island and the recent Australian government settlement Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The Australian government has reached a settlement of around 90 million Australian dollars

$68 million) with more than 1,900 asylum seekers who sued over their treatment at an immigration camp in Papua New Guinea, a minister and lawyers said Wednesday.