US steps up security for U19 basketball tournament in Egypt

FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of the South Regional final against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Memphis, Tenn. When Calipari leads the U.S. men into the under-19 world basketball championship, they will travel to Egypt, home to enough violence lately that the Americans questioned whether it was safe enough to even go defend their title. Gen. Martin Dempsey, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is now USA Basketball’s chairman, and a conversation a few weeks ago that detailed the Americans’ security plans and procedures put Calipari’s mind at ease. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo