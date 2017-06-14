In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Nation & World

June 14, 2017 5:24 AM

House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

By ERICA WERNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials say.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound."

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

