Turkey imprisons lawmaker for 25 years for revealing secrets

FILE - In this June 23, 2015 file photo, Enis Berberoglu of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP), delivers a speech at the opening session of the newly formed parliament following an election, in Ankara, Turkey. Berberoglu was found guilty by a court in Istanbul Wednesday, June 14, 2017, for revealing state secrets and is sentenced to 25-years in prison, prompting an outcry from his party, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.