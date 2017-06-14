Nation & World

June 14, 2017 7:50 AM

New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes scene at shooting site

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at a congressional baseball practice in the Washington area when a gunman shot and wounded several people, including a U.S. representative from Louisiana.

Pearce during an interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/u0XUaR ) describes the scene at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, as confusing and traumatic.

Pearce says the gunman fired dozens of shots and shooter was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police.

He says people were trying to help the wounded by dragging them off the field while not knowing the shooter's exact location.

The wounded include a House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'
Deputies rescue woman kidnapped, chained by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped, chained by serial killer
Explosion engulfs Limestone, Maine, firefighter 0:41

Explosion engulfs Limestone, Maine, firefighter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos