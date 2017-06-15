Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis.
Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

Nation & World

June 15, 2017 11:09 AM

Romania: Ruling party to introduce no-confidence vote

ALISON MUTLER Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's ruling party moved Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, said Grindeanu, in office since January, failed to implement the party's governing program.

Grindeanu said he'll resign only after President Klaus Iohannis nominates a replacement from his party. Iohannis, a rival of the Social Democrats, said through his spokeswoman Thursday he'll only start the process once Grindeanu quits or loses a confidence vote.

The Social Democrats and a junior partner will submit a vote of no-confidence on Monday, and it will be voted on later in the week.

The Social Democrats also voted Thursday to expel Grindeanu from the party.

The premier claimed the dispute is politically motivated. "The only answer I could find is the wish of a certain man to have all the power," he said in reference to Dragnea, who is known for keeping a tight rein on the party.

Grindeanu also said Dragnea had "acted against the interests of the country."

Grindeanu on Thursday was set to appoint a political ally, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, as interim secretary-general, an influential post. Ponta, who has criticized Dragnea's authoritarian management style, declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice
Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos