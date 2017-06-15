Nation & World

June 15, 2017 8:15 AM

US adds 3 IS group leaders to terrorism blacklist

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is adding three senior members of the Islamic State group to a terrorism blacklist, including the group's leader and chief recruiter in India and a recruiter for those who carried out two deadly attacks in Europe.

The State Department and Treasury said Thursday that the trio have committed or pose a significant risk of committing terrorist attacks that threaten Americans or U.S. national interests. The move adds them to a list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists, freezes any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bars Americans from any transactions with them.

Also added to the list was an IS recruiter who targets Bahraini citizens.

