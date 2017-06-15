Jurors in Milwaukee officer's trial to see 2nd bodycam video

This image taken Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from a screen during the trial of Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in Milwaukee shows Milwaukee Police Department body camera video of Heaggan-Brown, left, behind 23-year-old Sylville Smith, top, after a routine traffic stop on Aug. 23, 2016. The dramatic footage prompted the Smith's relatives to leave the courtroom in tears after seeing the brief foot chase that quickly turned fatal. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool Milwaukee Police Department