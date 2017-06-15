Nation & World

June 15, 2017 9:38 AM

Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia's president has formally nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister.

Aleksandar Vucic announced Thursday that Ana Brnabic is nominated as the prime minister-designate. Her government needs formal approval by Serbia's parliament next week.

Vucic calls it "a difficult decision reached in the interest of Serbia and its citizens." Brnabic is currently government minister of public administration and local government.

Brnabic's appointment for the government last year was hailed by rights groups as historic for the Balkan country whose gay community often faces discrimination, harassment and violence.

Vucic, a former extremist-turned-reformist, has promised to boost gay rights as part of efforts to move closer to European Union membership.

