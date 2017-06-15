Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing talks to his mother, Amy Tensing, at the conclusion of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley