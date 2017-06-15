Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, speaks with his lawyer, Stew Mathews, right, during his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing listens to Martin Odom of the Cincinnati Police Department
not shown) testify during Tensing's retrial Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, left, looks down as the chief deputy coroner of the Hamilton County, Ohio, Coroner's office, Dr. Karen Looman
not shown) testifies in Tensing's retrial Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
Edward Lattyak, firearms expert with the Hamilton County coroner's office, shows Sam DuBose's red hat with a bullet hole, during the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Hamilton County, Ohio, assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger presents Ray Tensing's .40-caliber handgun to prosecution witness Martin Odom
not seen) of the Cincinnati Police Department, during testimony in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, speaks with his lawyer, Stew Mathews, right, before the start of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing sits in the courtroom at the conclusion of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool
Cara Owsley
