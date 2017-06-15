Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing talks to his mother, Amy Tensing, at the conclusion of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing talks to his mother, Amy Tensing, at the conclusion of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.

Nation & World

June 15, 2017 9:45 PM

Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge is expected to take the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Ray Tensing, who is white, testified at his first trial. Jurors deadlocked last November on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he is facing again.

Before the defense began calling witnesses Thursday, the prosecution asked that reckless homicide be added as a lesser charge in the death of Sam DuBose. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) denied their request, but agreed to reconsider it before jurors get the case.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and shot "to stop the threat." He could testify Friday.

