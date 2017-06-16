US official's 'quiet diplomacy' led to Warmbier's release

FILE - In this April 25, 2017, file photo, U.S. special envoy for North Korea policy Joseph Yun speaks in Tokyo. It took months of “quiet diplomacy,” a change in U.S. presidents and an American diplomat’s extraordinary, secret visit to Pyongyang to bring Otto Warmbier home. Yun was a household name to almost no one before Warmbier’s return to Ohio on June 14, yet he joins an exceedingly short list of U.S. officials to set foot in furtive North Korea in recent years. The last such visit is believed to have been in November 2014, when former National Intelligence Director James Clapper brought home two other jailed Americans. Pool Photo via AP Toru Yamanaka