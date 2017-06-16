Macron meets with other European leaders in Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of meetings with European leaders in Paris, as Brexit negotiations are due to start next week.
Macron successively meets Friday with Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte, Estonian Prime minister Juri Ratas and has a working lunch with Spanish head of government Mariano Rajoy.
The French presidency's office says Macron will detail his agenda for Europe. Defense and security issues, migration and climate change are among France's priorities for an EU summit scheduled next week.
In a joint statement Friday in the Elysee courtyard, Macron said his meeting with Rutte helped define "common goals" of France and The Netherlands for the Brexit negotiations that will be led by the EU executive body.
Rutte stressed: "Brexit also means that we have to protect our citizens from the economic impact that might happen."
The newly elected Macron campaigned on a strong pro-European stance.
He notably proposed a shared budget for the countries that use the euro currency to allow for joint investments, provide emergency financial help, and help the eurozone better react to a financial crisis.
