Turkey's prime minister slams protest by opposition leader

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, second left, the leader of Turkey's pro-secular main opposition Republican People's Party, holds a placard that reads "Justice" as he marches on the second day of a 425-kilometer

265-mile) march near the capital Ankara, Friday, June 16, 2017 to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of its lawmakers. Kilicdaroglu called the 25-day long "march for justice" after parliamentarian and respected former editor-in chief of the nation's leading Hurriyet newspaper, Enis Berberoglu, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years for revealing state secrets.