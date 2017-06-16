Q&A: US looks to troop surge to win Afghan war

This June 9, 2017 photo released by Operation Resolite Support shows a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division scans below near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan. Sixteen years into its longest war, the United States is sending another 4,000 troops to Afghanistan in an attempt to turn around a conflict characterized by some of the worst violence since the Taliban were ousted in 2001. They are also facing the emergence of an Islamic State group affiliate and an emboldened Taliban, who by Washington’s own watchdog’s assessment now control nearly half of Afghanistan. Capt. Brian Harris, U.S. Army via AP)