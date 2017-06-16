As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases

In this Sept. 17, 2015, photo, Dr. Eloisa Tamez walks in her backyard where the border fence passes through her property, in San Benito, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. Tamez refused to cede her three acres in San Benito for the building of the wall, land that had been in her family for generations. A federal judge ruled in the government's favor, and Tamez was compensated $56,000. With the looming prospect of a long and drawn-out fight over a proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, government lawyers are taking new action to close the last cases against landowners over the existing border fence. Eric Gay AP Photo