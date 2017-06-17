Nation & World

June 17, 2017 4:16 PM

Another noose found near museum in nation's capital

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say a noose was found hanging from a lamp post outside a museum in the nation's capital, the third such incident in recent weeks.

U.S. Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose said the noose was found Saturday afternoon outside the National Gallery of Art.

She said her agency is currently investigating how it got there.

Tourists found a noose last month on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. A few days earlier another noose had been found on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture.

The three museums are all located on the National Mall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice
Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos