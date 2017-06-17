Nation & World

June 17, 2017 6:48 PM

Biden: Democrats need better outreach to frightened voters

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

Former Vice President Joe Biden told Florida Democrats the party needs to a better job reaching out to disenfranchised voters.

Speaking at the Florida Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner Saturday, Biden attacked President Donald Trump without saying his name. He said last year's campaign unleashed a "coarseness" among voters that hadn't been seen in decades. He said Democratic candidates need to do a better job of showing fearful voters that the future is bright and that their party is the one offering solutions in education, health care and jobs.

Biden says he is not planning to challenge Trump in 2020, but he acted like a potential candidate Saturday. He got laughs when he pointed out that Saturday was his 40th wedding anniversary, but he was spending it giving a speech.

