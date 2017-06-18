Philippines eyes truce with communist rebels amid siege

FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, Philippines government troops prepare to head to the frontline as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi city enters its second week in southern Philippines. The Philippine government said Sunday, June 18 that it would suspend offensives against communist guerrillas to reciprocate a similar plan by the insurgents and allow troops to focus on quelling a bloody siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants that has dragged on for nearly a month in the southern city. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo