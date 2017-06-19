Nation & World

June 19, 2017 4:00 AM

Polish prime minister: Auschwitz remarks not about refugees

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prime minister says that heavily-criticized remarks she made last week at Auschwitz weren't about refugees as many people assumed.

Beata Szydlo told the wPolityce website Monday that the comments "in no way referred to the issue of migration" and that "this was not even the context."

Szydlo said last week during a memorial observance at Auschwitz that "in today's restless times, Auschwitz is a great lesson showing that everything must be done to protect the safety and life of one's citizens."

The comments were widely understood as a defense of her conservative government's refusal to accept refugees as part of a European Union resettlement plan.

That position prompted the European Commission to launch legal action last week against Poland, along with the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice
Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 0:46

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

View More Video