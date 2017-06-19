Nation & World

June 19, 2017 8:41 AM

Venezuela crisis tops agenda for Americas summit in Mexico

The Associated Press
CANCUN, Mexico

Foreign ministers gathering in Mexico from across the Americas are expected to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

Nearly 70 people have died, hundreds more have been injured and thousands have been detained in months of protests in the South American nation.

So far the nations of the Western Hemisphere have been unable to reach consensus on the matter.

Last week 23 ex-presidents from Latin America and Spain recommended the Organization of American States adopt a series of measures. They include demanding the government respect human rights, halt its forceful crackdown on protests and scrap a bid to rewrite the constitution.

The OAS' three-day gathering begins Monday in the Caribbean city of Cancun.

