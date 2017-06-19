The Latest: Police release video after Seattle shooting

Florida Carroll, wearing red, a step-sister of Charleena Lyles, stands with several dozen people attending a vigil outside the apartment building of Lyles, a 30-year-old woman who was shot by police after she called them to respond to an attempted burglary, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Lyles has a history of mental illness and police say she brandished a knife during the incident. seattlepi.com via AP Genna Martin