Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley
Nation & World

June 20, 2017 7:04 AM

Jurors resume deliberations in Ohio officer's murder retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Jurors in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist have resumed deliberations.

A court official said they began a second day of deliberations Tuesday morning. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) sequestered the jurors Monday evening after they had the Ray Tensing case for about three hours.

Tensing's first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

