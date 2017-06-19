Nation & World

June 19, 2017 9:27 PM

New Zealand leader faces questions over alleged secret tapes

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Three months out from an election, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is facing awkward questions about how he handled a lawmaker who is accused of making secret recordings.

English on Tuesday released a statement he made last year to police, saying that lawmaker Todd Barclay told him he left a recording device running in his office and captured criticism from a staffer.

Under New Zealand law, it is illegal to secretly record other people's conversations. Police investigated Barclay, but the National Party lawmaker refused an interview and police said they closed the case due to insufficient evidence.

Barclay says he did nothing wrong and hasn't faced political sanctions.

English released his statement after an investigation by the Newsroom website revealed English sent texts about the allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete
Speeding drunk driver barely misses police officer assisting stranded motorist 0:52

Speeding drunk driver barely misses police officer assisting stranded motorist
Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots as Republican congressional baseball practice

View More Video