A look at Americans detained in North Korea in recent years

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, file photo, Kenneth Bae, center, who had been held in North Korea since 2012, is hugged after arriving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., after he and fellow American Matthew Miller were freed during a top-secret mission. U.S. Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma, was one of several U.S. citizens who have been imprisoned in the country in recent years. He’s also a rare Western detainee who came out of the country in rough shape _ the vast majority of Americans detained by the North have been released in relatively good condition. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo