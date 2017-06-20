Romanian Government General Secretary and former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta,gestures during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 19, 2017. Ponta has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party. ﻿
Romanian Government General Secretary and former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta,gestures during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 19, 2017. Ponta has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party. ﻿ Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

Nation & World

June 20, 2017 5:33 AM

Romania: ruling party loses support before confidence vote

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's ruling party has lost key support from a party that it was counting on to support a vote of no-confidence — against the ruling party's own government.

That makes it harder for the ruling Social Democratic Party to oust Premier Sorin Grindeanu in the vote on Wednesday.

Talks broke down between the Union of Democratic Hungarians in Romania and the Social Democrats on Tuesday after they failed to agree on extra benefits for ethnic Hungarians.

The Social Democrats withdrew support from Grindeanu last week. He refused to resign.

The Social Democrats and junior partner the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats have 247 seats in the 465-legislature. To oust Grindeanu, they need 233 votes.

However, the premier still has some friends who may be ill, absent or otherwise engaged Wednesday.

Comments

