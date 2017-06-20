Nation & World

June 20, 2017 8:44 AM

Ivanka Trump visits Capitol to talk child care

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ERICA WERNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump is visiting Capitol Hill to meet with Republican lawmakers on child care policy.

The senior adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump was at the Capitol for a meeting with Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Deb Fischer and other lawmakers. As she entered the session, she said she was "looking forward to a robust discussion."

A White House official said the group would be discussing child care tax policy. The administration is seeking to include a child care proposal as part of a tax reform effort.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Childcare is a major expense for American working families. This Admin. is focused on creating policy solutions to enable them to thrive!"

