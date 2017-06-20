Syria troops position themselves at heart of war on IS

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, soldiers from the Syrian army carry a rocket to fire at Islamic State group positions in the province of Raqqa, Syria. Syrian government and allied troops have inserted themselves into the battle against Islamic State militants by capturing key areas on the flanks of the coalition-led battle to seize Raqqa. They have positioned themselves as indispensable possibly spoilers in the fight to uproot the militants from Syria. Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP, File Alexander Kots