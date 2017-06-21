Nation & World

June 21, 2017 3:52 AM

Romanian prime minister, gov't ousted in no-confidence vote

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's prime minister and his government have been ousted in a no-confidence vote submitted by ruling party members.

A total of 241 lawmakers approved the motion Wednesday, more than the 233 votes required. The governing Social Democratic Party filed the motion to oust Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, saying that he had failed to implement the party's political agenda.

Grindeanu had refused to resign and rejects the assessment of his performance. He claims powerful party leader Liviu Dragnea wants to remove him to have a party loyalist as premier.

Dragnea is barred from being prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:57

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released
Watch TV anchors crack up after one of them belches on air 0:53

Watch TV anchors crack up after one of them belches on air
Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist 1:57

Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist

View More Video