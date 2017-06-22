Nation & World

June 22, 2017 12:23 AM

Philippines, neighbors to jointly fight militants amid siege

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia plan to closely cooperate to halt the flow of militants, weapons, funds and extremist propaganda across their borders as they expressed alarm over recent attacks in their countries.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and his Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts gathered in Manila Thursday with top security officials to discuss a joint plan of action amid a disastrous siege of southern Marawi city by militants aligned with the Islamic State group.

A draft of a joint statement to be released after the meeting, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, expressed "concern over the recent incidents of terrorism and violent extremism in their countries" and their desire to plot joint strategies to combat it.

