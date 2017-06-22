South African court rules in secret ballot case against Zuma

FILE -- In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists. The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Johannesburg, that a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma could be by secret ballot, saying it is up to the speaker of parliament to decide. Khothatso Mokone, FILE AP Photo