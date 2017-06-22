Nation & World

June 22, 2017 4:23 AM

Florida clash over Confederate street names leads to arrests

The Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

Five people were arrested after a clash about Florida streets named for Confederate generals spilled over into a city council meeting.

News outlets report the protesters were charged with disrupting the Hollywood commission meeting Wednesday night.

The disagreement involves three streets — Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood; and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Jim Odel, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, told commissioners the street names honor an important piece of history. Resident Benjamin Israel called Lee, Hood and Forrest traitors.

Five of seven commissioners must back the plan to have the names changed. So far only three agree.

