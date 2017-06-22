Nation & World

June 22, 2017 5:44 AM

Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is getting a street named in his honor in Boston, joining the bridge already named after him in the city.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Red Sox brass, Boston public school students as well as the man known as Big Papi himself are scheduled to attend Thursday's ceremony.

The mayor's office says a street near Fenway Park currently known as Yawkey Way Extension will be renamed David Ortiz Drive.

Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

The Red Sox are scheduled to retire Ortiz's No. 34 on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor
Snakes on a truck: Watch unwelcome passenger pop out of hood on highway 1:24

Snakes on a truck: Watch unwelcome passenger pop out of hood on highway
Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:57

Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released

View More Video