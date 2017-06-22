Police: Man killed father with bat at county official's home

This photo provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office shows Michael Marchalk, charged with murder in the death of his father Gary Marchalk. Pennsylvania State Police say in a complaint filed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, that Gary Marchalk, an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife Linda Marchalk, treasurer of Schuylkill County, Pa., was fatally beaten with a bat by his son Michael Marchalk on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Authorities were still searching Thursday, June 22, 2017, for Michael Marchalk, last seen at a Philadelphia bus terminal. Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office via AP)