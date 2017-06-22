US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday, June 22, 2017, that the grizzly population in the Yellowstone vicinity has recovered and federal protections will be lifted, which will allow Montana, Wyoming and Idaho to hold limited bear hunts outside park boundaries. Jim Urquhart, File AP Photo