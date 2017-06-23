Nation & World

June 23, 2017 12:51 AM

US mayors conference focuses on immigration, climate change

The Associated Press
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

More than 250 U.S. mayors are meeting in Florida at a time when many cities are pushing back against Trump administration policies on climate change and immigration.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors opens its annual meeting Friday in Miami Beach. Mayors of cities with populations of 30,000 or more will discuss plans to reduce the nation's carbon footprint and protect immigrant families.

City leaders will also consider efforts to curb gun violence and safeguard local government and public school funds that face cuts under President Donald Trump's policies.

The event will feature special guests such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

The mayors will vote Monday on policy resolutions to send to federal lawmakers in Washington.

