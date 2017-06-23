Nation & World

June 23, 2017 4:14 AM

French minister in Calais amid tension over migrant arrivals

The Associated Press
PARIS

France's interior minister is paying a visit to the northern port city of Calais where migrants seeking to cross the English Channel to Britain are returning after thousands were moved out last fall.

Gerard Collomb's visit on Friday comes days after the death of a truck driver whose small vehicle, registered in Poland, crashed into one of three big-rig trucks stopped by a blockade of tree branches and other objects built by migrants. Over time, dozens of migrants have been killed, some by vehicles, but this was the first death of a truck driver.

NGO's and France's human rights defender have criticized the treatment of the up to 600 migrants in Calais. However, Collomb refused creation of a help center, saying it would draw more migrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?
Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!' 0:31

Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!'
Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament 0:30

Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

View More Video

Nation & World Videos