June 23, 2017 10:19 AM

7-year-old, father shot while waiting for bus in Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials say a 7-year-old boy and his father were injured in a drive-by shooting while waiting at a bus stop in Virginia's capital city.

News outlets quote Richmond police as saying the child and his father were taken to the hospital Thursday evening with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Police Chief Alfred Durham was emotional while talking to reporters about the shooting of "another innocent child."

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that officers have responded to more than 100 shootings and 36 killings so far this year.

Police said Friday that they're looking for a silver-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with New York plates.

