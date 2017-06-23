Man accused of killing deputy, 2 others takes plea deal

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people last month.
Little Rock television station KATV reports James Arthur Bowden was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.
Bowden was accused in the killings of Yell County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.
According to an affidavit, authorities accused Bowden of shooting Mainhart during a traffic stop, then killing Rita Miller and Ciera Miller at a nearby home about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.
Bowden's sister previously told The Associated Press after the shootings that her brother was mentally ill.
