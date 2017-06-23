Senators seek Pentagon investigation of torture reports

Prisoners lie in a newly renovated cell in Aden Central Prison, known as Mansoura, in this May 9, 2017 photo in Aden, Yemen. Another, closed section of the prison is part of a network of secret detention facilities run by the United Arab Emirates and its Yemeni allies, into which hundreds arrested on suspicion of al-Qaida links have disappeared. Some have been flown to an Emirati base in the nearby Horn of Africa, and some have been interrogated by American officials, witnesses said. Maad El Zikry AP Photo