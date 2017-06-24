Residents leave a tower block on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, London, Friday evening, June 23, 2017, as the building is evacuated in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire to allow "urgent fire safety works" to take place. More than 800 homes in tower blocks on the council estate in Camden, north London, are be evacuated.
June 24, 2017 2:47 AM

The Latest: 650 London homes evacuated on fire issues

LONDON

The Latest on response to deadly Grenfell Tower fire (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A local council in London says it evacuated some 650 homes overnight after inspectors found fire safety issues in four public housing towers, following the inferno in awest London apartment block that killed 79.

The revised number was lower than the 800 estimated Friday night.

Camden Borough Council says in a statement Saturday that it housed many of the residents at two temporary shelters while many others were provided hotel rooms.

The council is working with police, firefighters and the British Red Cross to help the evacuees.

Sky News quoted council leader Georgia Gould as saying the council secured 270 hotel rooms, 100 places in local public housing projects and asked neighboring boroughs for support.

___

8:15 a.m.

The residents of roughly 800 apartments in London have been evacuated due to fire-safety concerns.

Many are being housed Saturday in temporary shelters. The unusual evacuation follows the fire that claimed at least 79 lives in a London high-rise last week.

That fire was found to have been spread by a type of exterior cladding also found on the buildings that were evacuated.

Camden Council in north London started the evacuation Friday night so urgent safety upgrades could begin.

Officials say they acted because fire officials said they could not guarantee the safety of residents. Similar inspections are ongoing elsewhere in Britain on hundreds of buildings.

