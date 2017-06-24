Nation & World

June 24, 2017 6:20 AM

Swiss journalist dies of Mosul mine blast injuries

The Associated Press
PARIS

A Swiss journalist has died of injuries suffered from a mine blast in Iraq earlier this week while covering a military operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul.

State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Saturday that Veronique Robert, a reporter working with it, died in a military hospital outside Paris where she had been transferred from Iraq. Robert had undergone surgery in a Baghdad hospital before being evacuated to France, the statement said.

Robert was a Swiss citizen, according to the French embassy in Baghdad.

Her colleague, French video journalist Stephan Villeneuve, and their Iraqi Kurdish interpreter, Bakhtiyar Haddad, died earlier this week in the same explosion.

Robert was a war correspondent who had covered multiple conflicts in the Middle East, notably in Iraq, the statement said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely? 1:09

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?
Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!' 0:31

Golf world to president: 'Hey, Donald, get your cart off the green!'
Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament 0:30

Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

View More Video

Nation & World Videos