Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.
Nation & World

June 24, 2017 7:37 AM

Tech sergeant released from hospital after air show accident

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2t6puT1 ) Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. It's unclear if the jet's pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has been released. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.

Officials say the Thunderbirds won't perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. No decision has been made about Sunday's performance.

The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred at the end of an advance flight before this weekend's scheduled shows.

