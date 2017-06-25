Norwegians collect money to fix penis-shaped rock formation

This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. NTB Scanpix via AP Ingve Aalbu