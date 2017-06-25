Nation & World

Italy holds mayoral runoffs after populists are eliminated

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs.

Sunday's voting in 111 mainly small cities and towns closes at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), with significant results expected Monday.

Center-left alliances anchored by Democrats and center-right coalitions grouping conservatives with anti-migrant parties were vying for support from voters who backed populist 5-Star Movement candidates in June 11 first round. In that vote, the anti-euro movement failed to capture any main city, including Genoa, where 5-Star founder-comic Beppe Grillo lives.

Genoa, a working-class port, has suffered during Italy's protracted economic crisis and is the most closely watched race.

In the past, local voting results didn't always correlate with national Parliament choices. A national election is due in spring 2018.

