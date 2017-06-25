Nation & World

June 25, 2017

China aims to improve ties between Afghanistan, Pakistan

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

China's foreign minister says Beijing will hold a dialogue with Afghanistan and Pakistan to help improve relations between the two South Asian neighbors.

Wang Yi said during a visit to Pakistan on Sunday that foreign ministers from the three countries would discuss relations, with an emphasis on economic cooperation.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border. Pakistan's construction of a fence along part of the frontier has also caused tensions, as Afghanistan does not recognize the colonial-era line as an international border.

